(Bloomberg) -- Cloud cybersecurity startup Wiz Inc. will buy Gem Security for $350 million in a cash deal, according to people familiar with the matter, in the second acquisition for the fast-growing company.

The New York-based company declined to comment on the acquisition, but acknowledged that “these are indeed exciting times for Wiz.” Gem Security, which has offices in New York and Tel Aviv, provides a centralized approach to deal with threats in the cloud, including incident readiness, real-time threat detection, investigation and response.

“While we cannot discuss specific processes until they are officially finalized, the company is uniquely positioned to explore mergers and acquisitions that enhance our technological offerings for customers,” Wiz said in a statement. Wiz has $900 million in cash and $350 million in annual recurring revenue, according to the statement. The people familiar with the deal asked not to be named because the deal isn’t yet public.

Wiz has enough money in cash to finance the deal and won’t need to raise additional money, according to another person familiar with the matter.

Wiz is also seeking to raise as much as $800 million at a valuation of over $10 billion, the Financial Times reported on Friday. A spokesperson for Wiz denied the report.

Wiz, founded in 2020, has raised more than $900 million from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Greenoaks Capital Partners. It acquired Raftt, a Tel Aviv-based cloud platform, for $50 million in December. Gem Security has raised $34 million since 2022 and employs 70 workers. Its three co-founders will join Wiz’s executive team, according to a person familiar with the agreement.

The deal follows a spate of acquisitions of Israel-based cybersecurity companies over the past year, many of them focused on cloud protection. In recent months, Palo Alto Networks Inc. snapped up startups Dig Security and Talon Cyber Security for an estimated combined $1 billion, while Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. acquired several startups, including cloud security firm Perimeter 81 for $490 million. Earlier this month, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. said it would acquire Flow Security for an undisclosed sum, primarily in cash.

