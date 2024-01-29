(Bloomberg) -- A cyberattack over the weekend disrupted the court systems in Fulton County, Georgia, where former President Donald Trump faces a criminal case for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election results.

Officials are working to restore normal operations after the attack hobbled the court, tax, firearms, and marriage-license systems, according to Robb Pitts, chairman of the county’s board of commissioners.

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation, are investigating the incident, said Pitts in an interview. The specific nature and source of the attack weren’t immediately clear.

“The investigation is in the early stages,” Pitts said at a press conference on Monday. “At this time, we are not aware of any transfer of sensitive information.”

Government websites often are the subject of distributed denial-of-service attacks, in which they are flooded with internet traffic and temporarily disabled.

Trump is facing more than a dozen charges in Georgia for alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. Trump’s lawyers have asked that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis be disqualified over allegations of an improper relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor Willis hired to assist with the case.

