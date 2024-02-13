(Bloomberg) -- German battery maker Varta AG was hit by a cyberattack Monday night that halted production in five of its production facilities, the company said.

The company’s information technology systems “and thus also production were pro-actively temporarily shut down for security reasons and disconnected from the internet,” Varta said in a statement on Tuesday. The extent of the damage is still being reviewed.

Varta said it was deploying an emergency plan intended for such situations and a task force was set up immediately to restore operations as quickly as possible.

Shares of Varta were down 3.6% at the close of European trading on Tuesday.

