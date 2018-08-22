(Bloomberg) -- Witcher series creator CD Projekt SA is finding that investor excitement has its limits.

Shares in Poland’s biggest game maker fell as much as 3.8 percent in Warsaw Wednesday after the company let down some traders by failing to reveal more at this week’s Gamescom gaming fair in Cologne about Cyberpunk 2077, the futuristic role-playing game that CD Projekt intends as its next blockbuster.

While select visitors to the gaming trade show saw a presentation of Cyberpunk, first offered two months ago in Los Angeles, CD Projekt gave no update on its release. To sustain the buzz among the gaming fraternity, the company posted new screen shots from the game on its Twitter feed Tuesday, along with images of bottles of cider specially branded “Ciderpunk” for the German event.

CD Projekt won worldwide acclaim for its medieval role-playing Witcher series and started to work on a follow-up as long ago as 2013. Chief Executive Officer Adam Kicinski said in June “there’s still much to be done” to complete production and wouldn’t be drawn on a launch date. Investors got caught up in the excitement regardless, sending the stock soaring as much as 124 percent, gains that started to falter at the end of July.

“The company’s strategy aimed at building long-term hype around its flagship product by the gradual, limited release of details to grab gamers’ attention falls short for investors awaiting more information about the game and time line of its release,” Lukasz Kosiarski, analyst at Pekao Investment Banking SA brokerage, said by phone.

CD Projekt at one point became the most-traded stock in Warsaw after insurer PZU SA, with its market capitalization topping that of other non-financial stocks last month. While the company attracted a new group of investors betting on its emergence as a global entertainment company, the steep gains slowed as traders started to scrutinize the outlook for new, near-term revenue streams. The share traded 2.4 percent lower as of 1:25 p.m., the worst performance among members of the WIG20 benchmark index.

“CD Projekt once again showed that traders need more patience to see more clearly the impact of Cyberpunk on the stock,” Kosiarski said.

