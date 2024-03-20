(Bloomberg) -- Houlihan Lokey Inc. expects to see a pickup in acquisitions of cybersecurity companies this year as technology dealmaking starts to bounce back.

The rise of artificial intelligence is heightening risks from malware and ransomware, increasing demand for cybersecurity, according to Phil Adams, head of Houlihan Lokey’s global technology group. The value of cybersecurity deals announced this year has already risen 32% to $3.4 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

“AI threats are becoming very real and companies are seeking ways to avoid those attacks,” Adams said in an interview last week on the sidelines of the bank’s global tech conference in London. “We’re seeing an increased interest in cybersecurity firms as a result.”

Cisco Systems Inc. completed its $28 billion acquisition of cybersecurity firm Splunk Inc. this week, while Proofpoint Inc. acquired email security specialist Tessian Inc. late last year. Meanwhile, cloud cybersecurity startup Wiz Inc. is poised to buy Gem Security for about $350 million, Bloomberg News reported this month.

Buyout firms under pressure to sell their portfolio companies should help drive more dealmaking, while corporates have gained greater confidence in M&A after focusing on improving profitability, Adams said.

“There’s a sense of cautious optimism in tech dealmaking,” he said. “2024 has started stronger with a sense that the valuation gap between buyers and sellers has closed and the external environment is less volatile.”

