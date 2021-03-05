(Bloomberg) -- Cybersecurity software mogul John McAfee, in custody in Spain facing U.S. tax charges, was indicted for fraud and money laundering for using social media to promote cryptocurrencies.

Federal prosecutors in New York allege that McAfee and another man, Jimmy Gale Watson Jr., used McAfee’s Twitter account to push a variety of cryptocurrencies while not disclosing that they were being paid for the promotion, earning more than $13 million. Watson, who prosecutors said was the executive director of McAfee’s cryptocurrency team, was arrested last night in Texas and is scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate judge on Friday.

McAfee was indicted last June on charges of failling to file tax returns for four years and concealing assets including real estate and a yacht in the name of others. He was arrested in Spain in October and is awaiting possible extradition. Prosecutors allege that McAfee earned millions of dollars through the promotion of cryptocurrencies, speaking engagements, consulting jobs and the sale of the rights to his life story for a documentary, without disclosing the income.

The SEC sued McAfee on the same day as he was arrested, saying he recommended at least seven initial coin offerings to his Twitter followers in 2017 and 2018 without revealing that he earned more than $23 million to boost them.

