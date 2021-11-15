(Bloomberg) -- Cybersecurity startup BlueVoyant is in talks to raise fresh funding at a valuation of roughly $1.4 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The New York-based firm is discussing raising $150 million with prospective investors, said the person, asking not to be identified discussing information that isn’t public. Terms aren’t finalized and could still change.

A BlueVoyant spokeswoman declined to comment.

BlueVoyant was co-founded in 2017 by Chief Executive Officer Jim Rosenthal, a former Morgan Stanley chief operating officer, and Executive Chairman Tom Glocer, the former CEO of Thomson Reuters Corp. who sits on the board of Morgan Stanley. Last month, BlueVoyant said it acquired 202 Group, and that the combined company would be able to help government entities monitor their supply chains for third-party cyber and vendor risks.

The importance of cybersecurity has drawn more attention over the past two years, as much of the world went into lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Using unprotected home networks, workers globally were suddenly exposed to cyberattacks as criminals and state actors took advantage of fewer safeguards to infiltrate, phish and scam individuals and companies.

BlueVoyant counts Singapore state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte, Winton Ventures, 8VC and DNS Capital, the family office of Gigi Pritzker and Michael Pucker, among its backers, according to PitchBook data.

