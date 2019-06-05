(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. has filed confidentially for an initial public offering, the latest in a string of technology companies seeking to join the public markets in 2019.

The home exercise startup has submitted its draft listing documents to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, New York-based Peloton said in a statement Wednesday.

Peloton is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to lead its listing, which could value the company at more than $8 billion, people familiar with the matter said in February. Peloton said Wednesday that the number of shares to be offered and the price range haven’t yet been determined.

Founded in 2012, Peloton sells exercise bikes and treadmills with tablets attached that stream live fitness classes. It raised $550 million in a funding round last year that valued that company at $4.15 billion.

