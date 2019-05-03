(Bloomberg) -- A category 4 storm made landfall on India’s east coast with wind speeds hitting as much as 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour, the country’s weather office said.

About 1.1 million people have been evacuated from the Odisha state where the storm made its entry. The navy and the coast guard are on alert and have deployed ships and helicopters for relief operations.

