(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of homes in northern New Zealand are without electricity as a powerful cyclone approaches the South Pacific nation, bringing high winds and intense rainfall.

About 58,000 people are experiencing power outages in Northland and parts of Auckland, and the problem may continue for some households for several days, Roger Ball, acting director of Civil Defence Emergency Management, said at a news conference Monday in Wellington. Cyclone Gabrielle is tracking off the nation’s north-east coast and the center of the storm is expected to be closest to largest city Auckland late today or early Tuesday.

Residents and business owners across the upper North Island have been preparing for the wild weather for several days as forecasters monitored the cyclone, which began in the Coral Sea and proceeded southwards across Norfolk Island toward New Zealand. Officials are warning people to be ready for high seas and storm surges, surface flooding, falling trees and landslips as the storm nears.

Already winds as high as 160 kilometers (100 miles) per hour have been recorded at the tip of the Coromandel Peninsular while about 180 millimeters (7 inches) of rain fell over 24 hours in the northern town of Whangarei.

States of emergency has been declared in several districts across the region, while flights through Auckland International Airport have been canceled and defense force personnel are on hand to assist.

Minister of Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty told reporters that electricity lines companies are working to reconnect homes but in such severe weather the safety of their staff has to take precedence.

The cyclone comes two weeks after Auckland, home to 1.6 million people, was smashed by a storm that caused extensive damage from widespread flooding and landslides. Four people died.

