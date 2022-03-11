(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Cyclone Gombe made landfall in northern Mozambique, bringing wind gusts as high as 230 kilometers per hour and potential flooding in the nation’s third-most populous city of Nampula as it moves inland.

The intense storm reached the equivalent of a Category 3 cyclone on the Saffir-Simpson scale before striking the coast near the historic island from where the nation gets its name, according to the World Meteorological Organization. It could bring more than 200 millimeters (8 inches) of rain over 24 hours, according to Mozambique’s meteorological agency.

The bad weather may disrupt Vale SA’s coal-export railway line that runs from its mines inland in Moatize to a port at Nacala, as the storm is forecast to track close to the corridor. The company didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Vale in 2019 announced an overhaul of its Mozambican coal operations to boost output to 15 million tons a year. In December, it announced the sale of the mines and railway line to a unit of India’s Jindal Group for $270 million.

Read: Vale to Sell Mozambique Coal Business, Advancing Divestment Plan

Before Gombe, six storms have made landfall as Category 3 or higher in Mozambique since 2000, Jennifer Fitchett, associate professor of geography at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, said in response to emailed questions. President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday warned the latest storm is comparable to Idai, which left more than 600 people dead when it hit central Mozambique in 2019.

Gombe will track westward into Mozambique, before changing course on March 13 to head back toward the Indian Ocean in a southeasterly direction, according to Meteo France forecasts.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.