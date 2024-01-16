(Bloomberg) -- A severe tropical cyclone could form off Australia’s Queensland coast next week, as the state continues its recovery from a storm that flooded homes and damaged sugar crops across parts of the far north.

A tropical low is developing in the Coral Sea and is initially expected to move east, away from the Queensland coast, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. There is a chance that the system will develop into a severe tropical cyclone early next week, the weather forecaster said.

The bureau added that there will be increased variation in potential movement from early next week, and the cyclone — should it form — could move toward the coast, or through the central Coral Sea and further away from land.

Cyclone Jasper unleashed destructive winds and widespread flooding after crossing the Queensland coast last month, stranding residents on the rooftops of their homes and swamping crops from sugar to bananas. The Insurance Council of Australia declared the event an “insurance catastrophe.”

Australia’s cyclone season typically runs from November to April, and powerful storms can impact sugar and coal operations in the east of the country and gas and iron ore infrastructure on the west coast. The weather bureau expects a below average number of tropical cyclones in 2023-24 due to El Niño.

