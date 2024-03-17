(Bloomberg) -- Tropical cyclone Megan has formed in the Gulf of Carpentaria off the northern coast of Australia and is expected to grow in strength in the coming days, according to the country’s Bureau of Meteorology.

The cyclone, currently in Category 2, is forecast to escalate in intensity to category 3 before crossing the southwest coast of the gulf, likely on Monday, according to an update from the bureau on Sunday morning.

Once over land, Megan is forecast to weaken quickly and move west across the Northern Territory, the bureau said.

Another low pressure system is sitting offshore from the Pilbara coast in northwest Australia, the agency said. It is likely to continue moving slowly west or southwest over the weekend and coming week, and could develop into a tropical cyclone from late Tuesday. It is not expected to impact the Pilbara coast, they said.

