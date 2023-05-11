(Bloomberg) -- Cyclone Mocha, which formed over the Bay of Bengal, may strengthen into a “very severe” storm as it moves toward Bangladesh and Myanmar, raising concern about its potential humanitarian impact.

The cyclone will reach peak intensity Saturday evening and is likely to weaken slightly from Sunday morning and cross the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar, according to the India Meteorological Department. Its predicted landfall zone cuts across an area home to roughly a million Rohingya refugees.

While cyclones are a seasonal occurrence in the region at this time of year, they’ll test the abilities of governments to respond to weather threats. Asia’s already grappling with severe heat this year, with temperature records being shattered in parts of China and Southeast Asia. With climate change and a looming shift in weather patterns toward El Nino conditions, heat waves and large storms could become more frequent or intense.

More details on Cyclone Mocha:

India and Bangladesh have asked fishermen, ships, trawlers and small boats not to venture into the deep sea.

The Indian weather office also suggested regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 8 to 12.

Bangladesh raised its storm warning signal for all maritime ports, but hasn’t ordered evacuations yet.

Myanmar will issue a red alert about 12 hours before the storm hits the country, according to junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun. There are plans to evacuate tens of thousands of people, if needed, he said.

Thailand expects the cyclone to bring heavy to very-heavy rainfall in the coming days. The country will hold a general election Sunday.

