(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Cyclone Kenneth slammed into Mozambique, raising the prospect of new flooding in a region inundated by a similar storm two months ago.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall around 4 p.m. local time, the U.K. national weather office said on its Twitter account. The Mozambican government has urged residents in low-lying areas of its northern provinces to evacuate to higher ground, while authorities in neighboring Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Malawi have warned of possible flooding.

Cyclone Idai, which struck Mozambique in March and dumped rain on Malawi and Zimbabwe, left more than 1,000 people dead.

