Cypress Is Considering a Sale After Getting Takeover Interest

(Bloomberg) -- Cypress Semiconductor Corp. is exploring strategic options including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, according to people familiar with the matter.

The San Jose, California-based company is working with advisers, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decision has been made and it could opt to remain independent, they said.

A representative for Cypress Semi didn’t respond to requests for comment left outside of normal business hours.

Cypress Semi rose more than 13% to $17.42 at 10:34 a.m. in New York trading Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $6.4 billion. That was its largest single-day gain since 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Industry Consolidation

The semiconductor industry has been reshaped over the past five years as companies combine to gain scale while fighting rising costs and shrinking customer bases. NXP Semiconductors NV announced a $1.76 billion deal Wednesday for Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s Wi-Fi connectivity business while Nvidia Corp. agreed to buy chipmaker Mellanox Technologies Ltd. for $6.9 billion in March

Cypress Semi designs and manufactures flash memory chips and microcontrollers, or chips used for powering small electronic devices. In 2015, the company merged with Spansion Inc. in an all-stock deal worth about $4 billion.

Cypress Semi reached a settlement in 2017 with founder T.J. Rodgers, who waged a proxy fight after being ousted as chief executive officer.

