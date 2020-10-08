(Bloomberg) -- A sandy beach fringing a ghost town in Cyprus’s Turkish-controlled north has become Turkey’s latest front as it pushes for a two-state solution of the divided island and defends the enclave’s claims to any offshore energy finds.

With Ankara’s encouragement, the self-styled Turkish Cypriot state is opening the long strip of beach at Varosha to the public on Thursday, ignoring warnings that the move could hinder reunification attempts.

Varosha had been the island’s premier tourist resort before it was abandoned and sealed off following the Turkish takeover of northern Cyprus in the summer of 1974. Now, authorities there want to redevelop it to win implicit international recognition of the breakaway state’s control.

The Cypriot government said it would consider the step a breach of Ankara’s international commitments and prevent reunification talks, which the United Nations has aimed to restart after the Oct. 11 presidential elections in the breakaway state, which is dominated by Turkish Cypriots and tens of thousands of Turkish troops.

Some members of the European Union and Russia also oppose the move, with the EU warning that it would worsen ties already strained by Ankara’s energy exploration in contested waters of the eastern Mediterranean. The Turkish minority’s self-proclaimed state in the north, recognized only by Ankara, also claims rights to any energy resources discovered off its coast.

Successive efforts to reunify Cyprus the island have failed, most recently in 2017, leaving Cyprus the only European country with UN peacekeepers on its soil. The island has been divided since Turkish forces captured its northern third following a coup attempt in which a military junta in Athens sought to unite Cyprus with Greece.

Last month, Turkey floated in especially explicit terms the concept of a two-state solution for Cyprus, saying it sees no common ground or vision for a solution. The idea was swiftly condemned by the Cypriot government, which officially has sovereignty over the entire island.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed full support for the reopening of the beach at Varosha, saying the town indisputably belongs to the Turkish Cypriot state.

“The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will break chains of embargoes as it becomes richer and stronger,” Erdogan said on Tuesday, adding that Turkey will dictate terms with its “political, diplomatic and military strength.”

