(Bloomberg) -- Cyprus and Israel are working on the final details of an initiative to establish a maritime aid corridor to Gaza from Cyprus, the foreign ministers of the two countries said.

“As the humanitarian needs escalate so does the urgency of the need to act,” Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said in the port city of Larnaca after meeting his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, according to an audio tape of his comments sent by the Cyprus government press office.

The Cyprus plan provides for setting up a logistical hub for the safe provision of sustained, high volumes of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza through a dedicated one-way maritime corridor, Kombos said.

Cyprus, Israel and other partners in the region are promoting the initiative to facilitate the transfer of humanitarian assistance to Gaza “in an organized and well-inspected manner,” Cohen said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Tuesday his country is prepared to agree to a second humanitarian pause in fighting in exchange for the return of more hostages held by Hamas. “I can reiterate the fact that Israel is ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages,” Herzog told a group of ambassadors.

“Our aim is to have all the details agreed as soon as possible,” Cohen said. “We want to create a fast track for the humanitarian aid ship to Gaza via this corridor.”

