Cyprus will allow direct flights from 19 countries in two stages starting June 9, and plans to reopen hotels from June 1.

In the first stage, Cyprus will allow flights from Greece, Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Austria, Finland, Slovenia, Hungary, Israel, Denmark, Germany, Slovakia and Lithuania, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said Friday in an emailed statement. The second phase from June 20 adds Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Croatia, Estonia and the Czech Republic.

During the first stage, visitors will have to test negative for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their flight to gain access. From June 20, travelers from the initial 13 countries won’t have to take the test, while those from the remaining six will.

With a population of around one million people, Cyprus has recorded just over 900 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths. From May 25, the country will end a mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors to the island.

