South Africa’s Judicial Service Commission recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint Mandisa Maya as the next chief justice, the country’s Sunday Times reported.

If Ramaphosa accepts the JSC’s proposal to select Maya -- currently president of the Supreme Court of Appeal -- she’ll become the first woman in South Africa to hold the chief justice role.

The commission decided by a majority that Maya should be chosen after interviewing four candidates. The position has been vacant since October, when Mogoeng Mogoeng stepped down at the end of his term.

Ramaphosa isn’t bound by recommendations from the JSC -- or from political parties -- the newspaper said, citing commission spokesman Dali Mpofu.

