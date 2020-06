(Bloomberg) -- Cyrus Capital Partners LP said it withdrew its bid for Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd.

In a statement, Cyrus said it pulled its bid due to a “lack of engagement” by the collapsed airline’s administrators Deloitte.

“The administrators have not returned calls, emails, or meaningfully engaged with Cyrus to progress its offer,” Cyrus said.

A spokesman for Deloitte didn’t return a call seeking comment on Cyrus’s allegations.

Cyrus’s withdrawal leaves Bain Capital LP as the only bidder for the Australian airline.

