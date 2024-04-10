(Bloomberg) -- Arms producer Czechoslovak Group AS reported record sales and profitability for last year as the war in Ukraine boosts demand for heavy ammunition and combat vehicles produced by the Prague-based company.

Revenue jumped 71% to €1.73 billion ($1.9 billion), the defense conglomerate known as CSG and owned by Czech billionaire Michal Strnad said in a statement on Wednesday. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization surged 130% to €439 million.

Read more: Czech Billionaire Wants to Help Ukraine Produce More Ammunition

CSG, which makes large and small ammunition, civilian and military trucks, combat vehicles and communications equipment, said it was benefiting from a significant increase in defense spending in Europe. The company, which has manufacturing facilities across Europe, as well as in India and the US, said it had been investing heavily to expand capacity.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.