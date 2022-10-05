(Bloomberg) -- The Czech Finance Ministry told banks on Wednesday it plans to impose a windfall tax on the country’s largest lenders, seeking to raise about 25 billion koruna ($1 billion) a year to fund energy subsidies as global fuel prices soar, according to a summary of the meeting.

The government would apply a tax rate of 60% on lenders’ extraordinary profits, according to a note summarizing the meeting between ministry officials and banking executives. Bloomberg saw the information, which was circulated among lenders after the talks. The special levy is expected to remain in place for three years, raising about 75 billion koruna over the period.

Finance Ministry spokeswoman Michaela Lagronova said she couldn’t comment on the windfall-tax plans ahead of an official announcement planned for Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s administration is trying to boost budget revenue to aid households and businesses during the worst cost-of-living crisis in three decades without the deficit spiraling out of control. While the center-right ruling coalition earlier pledged not to raise taxes, it has recently signaled it may tap power producers, banks, oil refiners and mining companies.

Surging inflation prompted Czech policy makers to rapidly raise interest rates from near zero to 7%, the second-highest level in the European Union, driving record profits at local lenders. The country’s banking industry is dominated by international companies including KBC Groep NV, Erste Group Bank AG, Societe Generale SA, UniCredit SpA and Raiffeisen Bank International AG.

The windfall tax would only affect banks that had a net interest income above 6 billion koruna last year and apply to profits that exceed the average for 2018-2021 plus 20%, according to the note.

Monika Zahalkova, head of the Czech Banking Association, said on Twitter earlier on Wednesday the government’s windfall tax plan was “a big mistake” that will weaken the industry and its ability to support the economy.

“At least we now know what the government’s plans are,” she wrote. “We are convinced that a windfall tax is exceptionally non-systemic and ineffective.”

