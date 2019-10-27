(Bloomberg) -- Czech billionaire Petr Kellner agreed to pay $2.1 billion for Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., ending months of speculation over the future of the dominant television broadcaster in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania and Bulgaria.

Kellner’s PPF Group is paying $4.58 for each share of CME, as it’s known, the companies said in a statement Sunday. That’s a 32% premium to where the company traded before it said it was considering strategic alternatives.

AT&T, which owns more than 60% of CME throught its acquisition of Time Warner, will make $1.1 billion from the transaction, will no longer have to guarantee $575 million in debt, and told shareholders that buybacks will be “in the mix” in the fourth quarter.

Kellner already owns telecommunications companies in some of the same countries where CME is present, most notably in the Czech Republic. His PPF vehicle had assets of 45 billion euros ($50 billion) as of the end of 2018, and he’s worth $12.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

