(Bloomberg) -- French software firm Atos SE is demanding Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky pony up more cash as talks over the terms of his acquisition of Tech Foundations drag on.

Atos wants more than €500 million ($548 million) in excess of what was discussed in the original terms, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing private information. The company is also discussing whether prerequisite conditions for the sale are still feasible.

The embattled French firm is seeking to shore up its balance sheet and carry off a turnaround that’s floundered under a series of chief executives. On Monday Atos named its fifth CEO in two and a half years, replacing Yves Bernaert after just four months on the job. The new CEO, Paul Saleh, is stepping up from his role as chief financial officer where he’s been working on a split of the business.

Atos managers are now seeking changes to the deal agreed with Kretinsky’s private equity firm EPEI for legacy IT services division Tech Foundations back in August. Their qualms come after some French lawmakers expressed concerns over a non-French investor being a big shareholder in the part of the business that has defense contracts. Some majority shareholders have also voiced concerns about the split.

Spokespeople for Atos and EPEI declined to comment on the takeover talks. Atos also wouldn’t comment on ongoing discussions with banks to secure a waiver to avoid breaching a debt covenant.

Under the deal with EPEI first announced in Aug. 1, Atos would get €100 million in cash and transfer €1.9 billion in debt to EPEI.

Additionally, EPEI would contribute €217.5 million toward a €900 million equity raise for Atos’s Eviden division, which includes its big data and cybersecurity business BDS. That unit is also on the block, with talks for a sale underway with Airbus SE.

Covenant Waiver

While Kretinsky’s group is ready to improve the terms, the figure requested by the company is seen as excessive, one of the people familiar said. The company is looking to get the deal done this month, a separate person familiar said.

For the spin-off to go ahead, Atos had to consult with unions and get a waiver from the banks to avoid a breaching debt covenants. It met with unions in the fourth quarter, although it has yet to secure a waiver from banks and those discussions are ongoing, said a person familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month Atos said it’s considering ways to raise cash including further asset sales that would far exceed an earlier target of €400 million. It has started talks with its banks to secure their commitment to maintain financing, and provide refinancing where necessary. Should the company fail to reach an agreement with its banks, Atos said it won’t rule out “the use of available legal protection mechanisms to frame these discussions.”

On Monday, the company said it had not filed a request to appoint a so-called mandataire ad-hoc to assist the groups in the refinancing talks, following press reports saying the chairman Jean-Pierre Mustier was considering that option.

--With assistance from Benoit Berthelot.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.