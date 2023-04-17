(Bloomberg) -- Czech car production is rebounding to pre-pandemic levels even as a global shortage of chips continues to constrain the key manufacturing driver of the European country’s export-oriented economy.

Output rose 31.5% to 353,770 vehicles in the first quarter, the Automotive Industry Association said on Monday. Electric vehicles accounted for 11.7% of total production.

“It’s great news not only for the automotive industry, but also for the entire economy that despite the ongoing production outages caused by the lack of components, manufacturers managed to approach the pre-crisis production levels from 2019 in the first quarter,” said Martin Jahn, the head of the auto industry lobby group.

The automotive sector, which consists of three car makers and hundreds of component producers, makes up more than a quarter of the Czech Republic’s manufacturing industry and accounts for about a fifth of the country’s exports.

