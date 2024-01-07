(Bloomberg) -- The pace of Czech monetary easing this year will depend on how fast inflation moves toward the central bank’s target, said Vice Governor Eva Zamrazilova.

Policymakers in Prague cut borrowing costs on Dec. 21 for the first time in more than three years. Consumer price growth has fallen sharply and is expected to be near 3% this month, versus a peak of 18% in September 2022. Even after the reduction, the benchmark’s level of 6.75% is barely below its highest point in nearly a quarter-century.

Read more: Czechs Kick Off Policy Easing With First Rate Cut Since 2020

Speaking on CNN Prima News on Sunday, Zamrazilova said the central bank will cut interest rates in small steps, by quarter-percentage point increments, if inflation approaches the 2% goal more slowly than outlined in the official forecast.

“If inflation declines faster, then it’s sometimes possible to make a bigger rate cut,” she said.

Lower borrowing costs may provide relief to the European Union nation’s $300 billion economy as depressed household spending, fiscal tightening and weakening demand for exports threaten to drag the country back into recession.

The central bank board has warned, however, that it will be cautious about future easing and expects to cut rates less than implied in the latest staff projection, which sees the benchmark slashed by about half by the end of the year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.