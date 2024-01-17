(Bloomberg) -- Czech central bank Vice Governor Eva Zamrazilova said she would be pleased if the benchmark interest rate dropped to around 4% by the end of the year, but she warned that such an outcome wasn’t guaranteed.

Central bankers in Prague joined peers in Poland and Hungary in cutting rates in December, delivering their first reduction in over three years. Lower borrowing costs may provide relief to the $300 billion economy as depressed private spending, fiscal tightening and weakening demand for exports threaten to drag the European Union nation back into recession.

Speaking at a conference in Prague on Wednesday, Zamrazilova reiterated her view that rates should decline in at least quarter percentage-point steps at upcoming meetings, from the current 6.75%. While a faster-than-expected disinflation trend may warrant bigger cuts, the board may also halt easing if inflation turns out to be more persistent, she said.

When asked about likelihood of cutting rates to 4% by the end of the year, Zamrazilova responded: “Of course, 4% would be a nice number. It’s not ruled out, but I don’t know if that’s the most likely scenario.”

Czech inflation temporarily rebounded in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to the fading impact of energy subsidies, but the central bank forecasts price growth to ease to near 3% early in 2024.

Money market prices indicate investors betting on the key interest rate declining by at least three percentage points by the end of this year. The next policy meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8

The vice governor has said several times in recent weeks that the pace of monetary easing will depend on how quickly inflation rate approaches the official 2% target. She described the bank’s objective as rooting out price pressures that triggered the recent wave of inflation, which peaked at 18% in September of 2022.

While the central bank will seek to avoid holding rates “‘unnecessarily high for too long,” the board also doesn’t want to “underestimate some persistence of inflationary pressures,” Zamrazilova said.

