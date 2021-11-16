(Bloomberg) -- The five parties that formed a new governing coalition following the Czech Republic’s October elections called for a quick transfer of power as the country faces a surge in cases of Covid-19.

“The situation is very serious and there needs to be a government that has a support of the majority in the parliament,” Petr Fiala, the leadre of the Civic Democratic Party and the group’s candidate for prime minister, told a news conference in Prague.

Fiala will meet President Milos Zeman, who has been hospitalized since the October election on Wednesday. He expects to have more details about the time line for the transition of power after the meeting, he said.

