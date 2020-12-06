(Bloomberg) -- Czech Finance Minister Alena Schillerova signaled she is willing to accept a bigger fiscal deficit as a compromise that would allow her to push through the record income-tax reduction.

Billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis proposed to cut the effective personal tax rate to 15% from around 20%, with a higher 23% bracket for top earners, as an extra stimulus to help the economy recover from the coronavirus-induced recession.

The parliamentary approval of the motion was surrounded by controversy last month as the lower house expanded Babis’s bill by increasing the flat sum deductible from income taxes. That extra move is projected to deepen the fiscal deficit by 35 billion koruna ($1.6 billion) and bring the total cost for the state to about 130 billion koruna, or more than 2% of gross domestic product.

Read more: Central Bank Chief Slams Czech Tax Cut as Boosting Budget Risks

Babis and Schillerova have asked the upper house of parliament to reject the changes approved against their will. The finance minister said she held talks with members of the Senate and could accept their own proposal to boost the tax credit to about 28,000 koruna per person, compared with 34,000 koruna approved by the lower house.

“I didn’t agree with it in a political sense, but I would be able to accept such compromise,” she said on Prima CNN News channel on Sunday.

Critics of the tax cut, including central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok, say the plan creates a heavy long-term burden on state finances. He’s also questioned the effectiveness of the proposal to stimulate the economy, saying most of the extra cash will go to top earners who are more likely to save it.

