(Bloomberg) -- The Czech Republic’s finance chief said the government will need to scale back its ambitions to slash the nation’s record deficit as the war in Ukraine grinds economic growth to a halt and prompts higher defense spending.

Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said the flagship pledge of the five-party coalition, which ousted the government of billionaire Andrej Babis last year partly on a platform to reverse his spending agenda, will have to be tempered. The alliance’s priorities are shifting with dampened tax revenue, the highest inflation in 24 years and new spending on defense and energy security.

“Our efforts may be slower than I’d imagined before the war started,” Stanjura said in an interview in Prague, adding that the budget-consolidation drive will go on. “Cutting the deficit and the debt just has to be done. Obviously, at the same time, we have to boost our defense spending, which is also our top priority.”

Stanjura’s center-right Civic Democrats, the biggest party in the coalition, have earned a reputation for budget busting -- including cuts made when it was in power a decade ago that helped send the economy into recession and drive up unemployment.

This time is different, Stanjura said.

“We are able to learn from our mistakes,” he insisted. “Our party has gone through this experience -- and I think that’s also why the present government is doing things differently.”

The government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala now sees the budget gap narrowing to about 250 billion koruna ($10.7 billion) by the end of its term -- rather than an earlier goal of 150 billion -- from a record 420 billion koruna last year.

Stanjura inherits Babis’s legacy of unleashing unprecedented spending -- partly in response to the pandemic -- on everything from pensions and public-sector wages to transport infrastructure. Public debt is projected to surge to 42.7% of gross domestic product this year compared with 30% three years ago.

While that figure remains among the lowest in the EU, Stanjura said the government’s ambition is to reverse the trend to reassure investors and help the Czech central bank fight a spike in inflation.

“Inflation is the biggest economic evil in the Czech Republic today,” he said. “And that is exactly why we need fiscal consolidation, so that the government does its fair share to help restore inflation to some reasonable levels.”

A major budget item will be to move forward by a year the NATO member state’s aim to lift defense spending to 2% of economic output -- in line with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s standard -- to 2024. Shaking off its penchant for scrimping on military spending, the one-time Warsaw Pact nation has earmarked 48 billion koruna more than pre-war projections to the effort over the term.

Stanjura said the government will hew to its fiscally conservative agenda in finding the funds. Instead of raising taxes, it will slash administrative costs by reducing the state’s workforce and limiting subsidies.

“Slowing down the pace in consolidation is a compromise of original plans, but the defense and energy security of the country are the same priorities as well,” Stanjura said.

