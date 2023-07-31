(Bloomberg) -- The Czech economy is struggling to recover from a short recession as high interest rates and shrinking real wages curb consumption, spurring a debate about when monetary easing should start.

Gross domestic product grew 0.1% in the second quarter from the previous three months, less than policy makers expected, according to a flash estimate published by the Czech Statistics Office on Monday. The economy shrank 0.6% from a year earlier.

While the key export-oriented automotive production is improving after a shortage of chips, high borrowing costs and consumer prices still growing faster than wages are a drag on private spending. The central bank expects that consumer price growth will slow to its 2% target next year, which could allow interest-rate cuts and help reignite economic growth.

While money-market prices show bets on rapid monetary easing starting in September, most central bankers have warned that inflation might prove to be more resilient and that rate cuts will have to be delayed.

One of them, Jan Prochazka, last week said that a tight labor market and possible further rate hikes in the US and the euro area would probably force the central bank to keep its key rate at 7% for the rest of the year.

“The weaker than expected economic performance and the continued weak household consumption are arguments for possible gradual easing of monetary conditions,” said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE.

Still, the GDP data’s deviation from the central bank’s latest forecast wasn’t significant, which makes a quick policy reaction unlikely, he said.

