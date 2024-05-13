(Bloomberg) -- Czech inflation rebounded more than expected last month after it reached the central bank’s target in the first quarter, bolstering the case for a more cautious approach to monetary easing.

Annual consumer price growth accelerated to 2.9% from 2% in March, the Czech Statistics Office said on Monday. That topped all analyst estimates in a Bloomberg survey, as well as the central bank’s own 2.5% projection for the month.

The reading appears to justify some policymakers’ concerns about persistent price pressures linked mostly to services and a nascent housing-market recovery. Having lowered the main interest rate by a cumulative 175 basis points since December to 5.25%, the Czech National Bank signaled earlier this month that inflationary risks may prompt it to slow further cuts.

