(Bloomberg) -- Czech inflation slowed more than expected in February to hit the central bank’s target for the first time in over five years, supporting arguments for policymakers to continue with rapid monetary policy easing.

Consumer prices rose 2% from the same month of last year, the slowest pace since December 2018, the statistics office in Prague said on Monday. The reading was below the central bank’s 2.8% forecast for the month and trailed the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

The sharp inflation slowdown — from a peak of 18% in the fall of 2022 — provides room for the central bank to lower borrowing costs as policymakers weigh whether to further accelerate interest-rate cuts at a meeting next week. The bank slashed the benchmark by half a percentage point in February, after a smaller reduction in December.

Money market prices indicate that investors are betting on rates to decline by at least 3 percentage points over the next 12 months, from current 6.25%

Governor Ales Michl said last week that while price stability had been restored, the bank will continue easing with caution to avoid a resurgence of price pressures. Several board members have said that the weaker-than-expected koruna may play a role in their future consideration of the pace of rate cuts as the depreciating currency represents an inflationary risk.

Michl also pointed to a less favorable picture in inflation adjusted for the changes in energy costs. Core inflation, a measure of underlying price trends linked to domestic demand, stood at 2.9% in January, and the bank will publish the February figure later on Monday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.