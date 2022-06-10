Czech Inflation Soars to 16% With Last Big Rate Hike on the Way

(Bloomberg) -- Czech inflation accelerated more than expected in May, supporting expectations of one more large interest rate hike before less hawkish leadership takes over the central bank.

Consumer prices rose 16% from a year earlier, driven mainly by cost of housing and food, the statistics office in Prague said on Friday. The reading exceeded the median estimate of 15.5% in a Bloomberg survey and was above the central bank’s 14.9% forecast for the month.

The biggest inflation jump since December 1993 is largely caused by shocks from abroad, but policy makers also see a quick spillover to costs of most goods and services. With an overheating labor market fueling wage demands, the central bank has lifted rates by cumulative 5.5 percentage points over the past year and it may add another 75 basis points or more this month.

The central bank is undergoing a radical overhaul as three out of five rate setters backing the policy tightening, including Governor Jiri Rusnok, will leave the policy making board at the end of June

Ales Michl, a vocal opponent of rapid rate hikes, will become the next governor and the appointment of three new board members signals a less aggressive approach to monetary policy

Read more:

Traders Boost Bets on Last Big Czech Rate Hike Before Hawks Exit

Czechs Overhaul One of Europe’s Most Hawkish Central Banks

Next Czech Central Bank Head Says Stable Rates Depend on Demand

Rusnok Says Czech June Rate Hike May Be 75 Bps or More: Aktualne

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.