(Bloomberg) -- Czech inflation unexpectedly slowed for the first time in 14 months in August, bolstering arguments of policy makers who halted aggressive interest-rate increases.

Consumer prices rose 17.2% from a year earlier, driven by higher energy costs, the Czech Statistics Office said on Monday. The reading was below the central bank’s 19.3% projection for the month and also trailed the 17.7% median analyst estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

In the first rate meeting under new Governor Ales Michl, the central bank last month left borrowing costs unchanged after nine consecutive hikes. While the bank forecasts inflation to peak around 20% this year, Michl has said most of its drivers are external and rates are high enough to curb home-grown demand pressures.

Prices of electricity were 34.6% higher from the previous year, while natural gas prices rose 61.4%; declining prices of motor fuels were the main reason for the overall inflation slowdown, the statistics office said

Policy makers are weighing an economic slowdown against the risks of a potential wage-price spiral to determine the appropriate interest-rate path; their forecast sees double digit inflation lasting at until around mid-2023 and returning to the 2% target within two years

Governor Michl and Deputy Governor Eva Zamrazilova have said curbing inflation also requires cuts in fiscal deficits and workers accepting a decline in real income They also said slowing credit growth and declining household spending will help tame consumer prices

The next policy meeting is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Read more

Czech Central Banker Calls for Policy Caution as Spending Slows

Michl Says Jackson Hole Showed Rates Alone Won’t Cure Inflation

Czech Central Banker Zamrazilova Warns Against Large Wage Hikes

Taming Czech Inflation Faster Would Hurt Economy Too Much: Frait

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.