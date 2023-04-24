(Bloomberg) -- Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky proposed a €1.1 billion equity investment in debt-laden French grocery operator Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA that could end Jean-Charles Naouri’s control over the struggling company, which said it’s also pursuing a deeper tie-up with French rival Intermarche.

Kretinsky would invest as much as €750 million in a reserved capital increase, Casino said in a statement Monday. Under his proposal, investment firm Fimalac, another Casino shareholder, would be able to put in as much as €150 million and existing shareholders would be tapped for up to €200 million, according to the statement.

Casino will examine the plan, the company said. Kretinsky’s proposal would include cash repurchases of Casino’s debt, converting it into equity, the company said, potentially leading to a change of control and a “very significant” dilution of existing shareholders. A change of control would require a waiver from the company’s secured creditors, Casino said.

Separately, Casino said it’s in talks with Intermarche owner Les Mousquetaires SAS to deepen their current purchasing alliance, and to exend it to a joint venture that Casino plans with retailer Teract SA.

Sealing one or both deals would mark another escape from potential disaster for Naouri, who built a grocery empire in France and Latin America over more than 30 years with generous helpings of borrowed money. The grocery titan previously saved the debt-burdened structure from collapse in 2019 by obtaining creditor protection for the holding companies through which he controls Casino.

The alliance would be extended to 2028 and include the new entity resulting from the Casino and Teract deal, the statement said. The new venture, which will be controlled by Casino, might sell to Intermarche over several years a number of Casino stores in France representing a minimum of €1.1 billion in turnover.

Casino shares are down 61% in the past 12 months, giving the owner of Franprix and Monoprix a market value of €702 million. The company’s bonds trade at deeply distressed levels, implying investors see a default as likely.

Casino is considering asking for a court-appointed conciliator to oversee discussions with bank creditors and bondholders over the Kretinsky and Intermarche plans, since approval from lenders may be needed for the transactions, it said. Casino also will ask bondholders to agree that the appointment of a conciliator doesn’t constitute a default on its debt.

The widened talks with Intermarche could lead to the creation of a retail giant capable of taking on bigger rivals such as Carrefour SA while competing with the German discounters Lidl and Aldi, which have aggressively grown market share in France’s cut-throat retail industry at a time consumers are reining in spending amid rampant inflation. The new player would benefit from Casino and Teract’s access to fresh foods, vegetables and bakeries as well as from Intermarche’s fish and meat offerings.

Les Mousquetaires is willing to become a minority shareholder in the new entity to be created by Casino and Teract, according to the statement. Teract’s shareholders include the giant agricultural cooperative InVivo Group, telecom entrepreneur Xavier Niel and banker Matthieu Pigasse. Les Mousquetaires and InVivo are considering an investment of invest €300 million, with Casino and Teract in ongoing talks with other potential investors to pump in a total of €500 million, the companies said.

Depending on progress, the talks will be submitted for consultation to employee groups, regulators and the boards of Casino, Les Mousquetaires, Teract and InVivo, the companies said. A binding agreement between the parties could be in place before the end of the second quarter, they added.

Kretinsky already owns a 10.1% stake in Casino.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.