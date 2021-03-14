(Bloomberg) --

Support for the Czech Republic’s billionaire prime minister plunged to a record low as his minority government struggles to contain one of the world’s worst coronavirus crisis before October elections.

Andrej Babis’s ANO party would get 20.5% if the ballot was held now, finishing second behind the opposition Pirate Party with 22%, according to an opinion poll conducted by Kantar CZ for the public television and released Sunday. The survey had a margin of error between 1.6 and 3.2 percentage points.

Read more: Vaccine Speed No Match for Covid Wave Sweeping East Europe

The Czech Republic was one of the most successful countries in containing the outbreak of the initial pandemic a year ago, but now infections are rising more than 10 times faster than in neighboring Germany, data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control show. The Czechs lead the world in deaths as a percentage of population, followed by the U.K. and Hungary, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The government in Prague this month imposed the harshest curbs on movement of people to date, including a nationwide ban on travel between counties. It also asked its European Union partners for emergency supplies of vaccines and to take some patients if local hospitals run out of beds in intensive care units

The government is trying to mitigate the economic impact of the crisis by prolonging relief programs to keep businesses afloat and protect jobs. While most shops, services and schools are closed, key manufacturing industries remain running.

Babis’s critics have accused him of responding too late to an outbreak last fall and say that a brief reopening of pubs and stores before Christmas was a mistake. The government says lax adherence to social distancing rules is at least partly to blame.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.