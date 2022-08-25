(Bloomberg) -- Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said he’ll push for consensus on a European Union-wide measure to tackle surging power costs during a meeting next week with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, including a possible price cap.

EU member states aren’t able to shoulder surging power prices with individual measures, Fiala said in a message posted on Twitter. The Czech Republic currently holds the six-month rotating EU presidency.

“We have to do something on a European level,” Fiala said. “I can see in debates with my colleagues that they are starting to realize the problem -- and I believe that we will find a solution.” Scholz will visit Prague on Monday.

Power costs in Germany and France leapt to fresh records on Thursday. Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said Wednesday that his government is considering calling a meeting among member states to debate a price cap to tackle the spike in power markets.

The 27-member bloc is grappling with its worst energy crisis in decades, with spiraling costs of gas and electricity driving inflation and threatening to drag economies into recession.

Scholz’s government has so far focused on gas rather than electricity prices. This month he introduced a levy on gas prices for German consumers to help utilities cover the cost of shifting away from Russian supplies. To cushion the blow, Germany aims to reduce the value-added tax on gas consumption.

German power prices for next year soared 13% to 725 euros ($726) a megawatt-hour. French power for the same period jumped 12% to 880 euros, or about 10 times the level it was a year ago.

