(Bloomberg) -- A Czech government minister came under fire from his ruling partners for comments about a possible buyout of minority investors in power utility CEZ AS, which he later denied as outdated information.

The biggest traded company in the European Union’s eastern wing with about $21 billion valuation has for months been entangled in government efforts to boost control over energy industry. The administration is sending mixed signals about its plans that could potentially include gaining more control over power plants, splitting the utility or taking over its nuclear expansion project.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan underscored the confusion on Monday by saying on X that he had told an informal gathering about the cabinet’s preparations to gain full ownership of CEZ, where the state now holds 70%. In the same post, he denied such a plan.

“The government was considering buying out the generation part of the company at the time of extremely high energy prices,” Rakusan said in the post shortly before midnight. “No such steps are currently taking place. I stated incorrect information in the heat of the debate, and I apologize for that.”

The comments triggered a rebuke from Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who himself two years ago floated the idea of gaining more control in CEZ but has since steered clear of providing more specific guidance about the state’s intentions.

While Fiala, who presides over a five-party ruling coalition, welcomed Rakusan’s attempt to walk back his words, he said that comments about a publicly traded company like CEZ carried “great responsibility.”

“It would be good if we in the government didn’t surprise each other like that, and if all of us were more mindful of the joint consensus,” the prime minister said on X on Tuesday.

CEZ shares, which have trailed peers over the last year due to uncertainty about government plans, were up 1.9% on Tuesday as of 12:05 p.m. in Prague.

