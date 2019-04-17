(Bloomberg) -- Czech police recommended charging Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the country’s second richest man, for suspected fraud following a probe into the alleged misuse of European Union funds.

After completing an investigation into whether Babis, a chemicals and media billionaire, misused EU subsidies at his Stork Nest recreation center, police handed the file to the state prosecutors’s office in Prague, Ales Cimbala, a spokesman for the office, said by phone Wednesday.

The prosecutor in charge of the case will now study the file and decide whether to bring charges, according to Cimbala. Babis has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and survived political challenges to fortify support among voters for his ruling ANO party.

