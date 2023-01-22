(Bloomberg) -- The Czech Republic should refrain from more interest-rate increases “in the present situation” to avoid having to reverse such a move several months later, according to central banker Karina Kubelkova.

Elevated inflation expectations showed by surveys are reflecting current price trends but are not triggering precipitous growth in consumption or wages, she said in an interview for Hospodarske Noviny newspaper. Most board members believe that tightening policy further for a brief period, as implied by the central bank’s forecast, wouldn’t be very effective, Kubelkova said.

The 39-year-old economist joined the Czech National Bank last July as part of a major overhaul of its leadership that halted a year of rapid rate hikes. A majority of the policy panel is now betting that at 7% the key rate is high enough and that a drop in real incomes and household spending will help cool inflation this year after an expected peak around 18% in January.

“Especially in the present situation I believe the most effective strategy is to smooth out the rate path — that is, holding the rate at an elevated level for longer,” Kubelkova told Hospodarske Noviny. “I believe that the transmission into the real economy will be more potent than shifting the rate up and back down within a short period of time.”

Still, the majority of policy makers, including Governor Ales Michl, have said further tightening might be needed if salaries grow too fast and consumer spending jumps again, risking a wage-price spiral. The International Monetary Fund last week recommended more Czech hikes soon to prevent high inflation from getting entrenched in the economy.

Investors are not positioned for tighter conditions, with money-market prices showing bets on at least 150 basis points of rate cuts in 2023, starting around the middle of the year.

