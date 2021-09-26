(Bloomberg) -- Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s ANO party’s lead narrowed in the latest opinion poll conducted ahead of next month’s general elections.

Although ANO would garner most votes, no single party or coalition is likely to win an outright majority, according to the survey of 1,200 people carried out on Sept. 13-22 by pollster Kantar and published by Czech Television on Sunday. The Social Democrats, ANO’s current minority coalition partner, wouldn’t clear the 5% threshold needed for representation in the lower chamber of parliament, the poll showed.

The Czech Republic is due to hold the elections on Oct 8-9.

The Kantar poll’s margin of error ranges from 1 percentage points for small parties to 3.2 percentage points for the biggest.

The following is a table of the latest election models published by select polling agencies.

Note: The Kantar poll was commissioned by Czech Television, while the August and September STEM surveys were commissioned by CNN Prima News. The months denote the period when the surveys were conducted. The coalition Spolu (Together) consists of the center-right Civic Democrats, TOP 09 and the Christian Democrats. The SPD is the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy party.

