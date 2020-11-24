(Bloomberg) -- Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the country isn’t yet ready to start a tender for a new nuclear reactor, signaling a delay in the project that’s been a key concern for investors in power utility CEZ AS.

After years of negotiations, state-controlled CEZ and the government in July signed a contract effectively providing price guarantees and financing help. The largest traded utility in eastern Europe, whose shares have long suffered because of the project’s risks, said it planned to start the tender by the end of 2020.

Babis veered off the announced road map late Monday, telling public radio that the tender isn’t prepared yet and that the government shouldn’t decide on such an important investment 10 months before elections. CEZ estimates the 1,200 MW unit would cost about 160 billion koruna ($7.2 billion) in today’s prices.

“Under the agreement, we need an official government approval of the tender documentation,” CEZ spokesman Ladislav Kriz said by phone. “Without that, it’s not possible to launch the tender.”

Read more: $7 Billion Reactor Deal Can’t Shake CEZ Investors’ Concerns

As a landlocked nation, the Czech Republic has limited options for wind turbines and solar panels and therefore has made atomic power the key for moving away from coal plants and boosting energy security. Until this year, a string of governments wanted CEZ to shoulder the full cost of new reactors, weighing on the stock price, which has almost halved over the past decade.

Under the agreed timetable, CEZ should pick the supplier the end of 2022 and the construction should last from 2029 to 2036. The deal gives the utility the right to pull out of the project and hand it over to the state if it deems the conditions unprofitable or too risky.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.