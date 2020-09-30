(Bloomberg) -- The Czech Republic, which has become one of Europe’s epicenters for the coronavirus, won’t impose business restrictions that would inflict major damage to the economy, according to Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

The nation of 10.7 million is preparing to approve a state of emergency on Wednesday to stem the spike in the Covid-19 infections after ranking only behind Spain in Europe with new cases per capita over the last two weeks.

The new steps proposed by the Health Ministry include limiting social gatherings to 10 or 20 people and shutting high schools for several weeks in the most affected regions. The country has already requested bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. and ordered the wearing of face masks in all public spaces after the daily numbers of new inflections rose to record this month.

“We won’t close shops or restaurants,” Babis told lawmakers in Prague. “We don’t want measures with a huge impact on the economy.”

The government declared its first state of emergency in March shortly after the first cases of Covid-19 appeared in the Czech Republic and authorities imposed a strict lockdown. It was prolonged several times until May 17 when the quarantine restrictions were gradually eased.

While major manufacturing industries are showing signs of a faster recovery than initially expected, the resurgence of the virus outbreak has sparked concern among some investors. The koruna has weakened 3.3% against the euro this month, more than its central European peers the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint.

