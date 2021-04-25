(Bloomberg) -- Czech President Milos Zeman said his country shouldn’t be quick to punish Russia over allegations of a 2014 sabotage involving a warehouse explosion, which triggered the worst diplomatic conflict between Prague and Moscow for decades.

The Czech Republic and Russia expelled a record number of diplomats in the past week after Prague accused Moscow’s agents of organizing a deadly blast in a munitions warehouse seven years ago. Russia rejected the claims as absurd.

The dispute added to tensions between the Kremlin and its near neighbors, stoked by Russia’s recent military buildup on the border with Ukraine and worsening condition of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

Zeman, who supports closer economic ties with Russia and has criticized western sanctions against Moscow, on Sunday contradicted the government’s account that it had evidence linking two operatives of GRU intelligence service to the explosion that killed two Czechs and caused about $50 million in damage.

Speaking on Prima TV, Zeman said the documents presented to him didn’t contain such proof and added that this “serious suspicion” was one of two hypotheses, with the other one being a human error. If the police probe confirms the sabotage, the consequences could include barring Russia’s Rosatom Corp from a planned $7 billion tender for a new nuclear reactor, he said.

“Let’s wait, without hysteria and speculations, for the results of the investigation, and only then make a decision,” Zeman said in his first public comments on the dispute. He added that it will be the next government after the fall elections to launch the nuclear tender.

On Thursday, the Czechs told Russia that it had until the end of May to cut the number of staff at its embassy in Prague from about 100 to a few dozen, in a move that will deprive the country’s former Soviet-era master of its largest diplomatic hub in central Europe.

