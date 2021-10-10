(Bloomberg) -- Czech President Milos Zeman was taken to hospital with an unspecified health problem, the CTK newswire reported, a development that may complicate government negotiations after elections this weekend.

Zeman, who has spent last years in a wheelchair suffering from diabetes and neuropathy in his legs, has a key role in deciding who’ll lead the country in at least in the short term after elections.

His ally, billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis, suffered a shock defeat in the parliamentary ballot to a coalition of conservative parties, but Zeman has promised to give him the first shot at forming a cabinet because his party remained the strongest single group in the assembly.

