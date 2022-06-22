(Bloomberg) -- Czech central bankers are likely to deliver what may be the last in a series of unprecedentedly large interest-rate increases to quash runaway inflation and defend the koruna from depreciation.

Expectations for the size of the Wednesday’s hike range from 75 to 150 basis points in a Bloomberg survey, with most analysts predicting a move of 100 or 125 basis points. Money-market prices show investors are positioned for the benchmark to rise to 7.25%, from 5.75%, at the last policy meeting before a less hawkish management takes over.

The central European nation is grappling with 16% inflation, the fastest in three decades, driven by surging global commodity costs and domestic pressures from overheated labor and property markets. The Czech National Bank has been intervening heavily in the market in recent past weeks to prevent exchange-rate weakening that could boost import prices even more.

“Inflation in the Czech Republic, and elsewhere in the region, is showing no signs of slowing,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists led by Kevin Daly wrote in a report, predicting a 100 basis-point hike. “We view the risks as being skewed toward an even larger move.”

Market bets on Czech tightening have surged over the past weeks as consumer price growth for May exceeded the central bank’s forecast and the rate outlook in the US and the euro area became more hawkish. Societe Generale SA estimates the central bank used up roughly 3% of its foreign-currency reserves defending the koruna in the market just in the month ending on June 10.

The interventions were triggered by sharp exchange-rate depreciation after Ales Michl, a board member who voted against all rate hikes over the past year, was named to become governor from July. President Milos Zeman then made three more appointments that are expected to weaken the panel’s 5-2 majority that has pursued the aggressive monetary-tightening campaign.

Raiffeisenbank AS predicts just a 75 basis-point hike, but sees a bigger increase possible. According to its chief economist Helena Horska, the upcoming “dovish overhaul” of the policy board will probably keep the koruna under pressure and force the central bank to keep intervening in the market.

“The new governor and board members will likely stick to their view that the rates are high enough, and there is nothing they can do about the mostly cost-driven inflation,” she said. “Given the rising risk of a shallow recession, they would rather sell more foreign reserves than increase rates further.”

