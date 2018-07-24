(Bloomberg) -- A weaker currency and robust wage growth will prompt a debate over whether to raise Czech interest rates for a second consecutive meeting next week, according to two policy makers who are advocating further steps to cool the economy.

Salaries are rising faster than labor productivity and may have a stronger impact on inflation than the central bank previously forecast, board member Vojtech Benda said in an interview on Monday. Deputy Governor Mojmir Hampl told the Euro magazine that rising property prices were another reason to continue lifting borrowing costs this year.

After leading monetary tightening in Europe last year, the Czech central bank is preparing more rate increases to curb inflation that’s running above its 2 percent target. While policy makers originally expected stronger koruna to cool the economy in 2018, the currency has instead weakened along with other emerging-market peers after sentiment toward riskier assets soured.

“All that means the domestic inflationary pressures are stronger compared with the previous forecast,” Benda said. “I can generally see room for debate on a further rate hike as soon as at the next meeting. I personally favor tighter rather than more relaxed policy.”

The previous rate increase on June 27, which brought the benchmark rate to 1 percent, has failed to trigger koruna appreciation. The average exchange rate has been 25.93 per euro so far in July, 4.4 percent weaker than the central bank’s projection for the third quarter.

“The weaker-than-expected koruna represents an opportunity to continue with rate hikes, which are desirable for both our monetary-policy and financial-stability goals,” Benda said. “We’re in a comfortable situation in which we can decide at every policy meeting, based on a real-time assessment of the exchange-rate.”

Central bankers will also review new staff forecasts at the Aug. 2 meeting, which may outline further pace for rate increases. After the June meeting, Governor Jiri Rusnok said it wasn’t possible to give a more precise policy outlook because of growing uncertainties abroad, such as potential escalation of trade tensions.

Deputy Governor Hampl, who has been the leading voice for monetary tightening on the seven-member policy panel, said in the Euro interview that interest rates need to continue rising because wage growth and increasing property prices will further fuel inflation.

The costs of food and fuels exceeded forecasts in May, and they could eventually push other consumer prices higher as well via the so-called second-round effects, according to Benda. Another potential inflationary factor is the government’s plan to boost spending on public-sector salaries and pensions, and, to a lesser extent, on roads and other infrastructure, keeping the budget in deficit until at least 2021.

“The fiscal outlook for the coming quarters and years is rather pro-cyclical and pro-inflationary, while doing relatively less to promote productivity in the economy,” said Benda.

To contact the reporter on this story: Krystof Chamonikolas in Prague at kchamonikola@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Blaise Robinson at brobinson58@bloomberg.net, Peter Laca, Michael Winfrey

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.