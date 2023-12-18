(Bloomberg) -- The Czech Republic is on track to meet its budget deficit target despite concerns earlier in the year that the shortfall was getting out of control, according to Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura.

The cabinet, which was elected two years ago on a promise to rein in state debt, faced criticism in the first half of 2023 when the fiscal gap was approaching the full-year limit of 295 billion koruna ($13.2 billion). But a record dividend payment from the dominant energy utility CEZ AS and income from the windfall tax on selected industries helped keep the borrowing target within reach.

“We know from the new numbers about state finances that we will almost certainly meet the planned deficit,” Stanjura said on the social platform X on Monday.

The administration of Prime Minister Petr Fiala is returning to a key election pledge of reversing the pandemic-era borrowing spree after it was forced to ramp up expenditure on energy subsidies, defense and aid to Ukrainian war refugees.

It plans a further deficit reduction next year with a combination of spending cuts and tax increases, which have triggered public protests as many households are still reeling from the impact of double-digit inflation.

